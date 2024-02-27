BYU shocks Kansas, ends 19-game home winning streak

Stunned. Kansas and BYU fans alike are still contemplating just how in the world the Cougars waltzed out of Lawrence Kansas with a win.

BYU snapped No. 7 Kansas’ 19-game home winning streak with a 76-68 stunner in historic Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

In just their first year in the Big 12, the Cougars walked into the toughest road test in the conference, maybe the country and came away with a win. It’s one of BYU basketball’s best wins in its storied history.

The Cougars were led by the guard duo of Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson. Each had 18 points with Hall adding four rebounds and three assists before fouling out in the final 30 seconds. Robinson added three rebounds to his 44.4% from beyond the arch.

It didn’t look like it was going to be much of a game at start. The Cougars scored just six points in the first five minutes, and Allen Fieldhouse was bumping. However, BYU found a way to stay in it thanks to timely 3s and solid defense. You could see the Cougars settle into the game, and both teams started going back and forth.

The Jayhawks got hot late in the first half. It appeared BYU had no answer for K.J. Adams Jr. and Hunter Dickinson. Both players bullied their way to the hoop and combined for 18 points in the first half. Kansas took a 35-29 lead into the locker room.

The Jayhawks were on a 71-game winning streak when leading at the half. Until Tuesday night, of course.

The Cougars came out flat to start the second half. Kansas continued to utilize its size to stretch the lead to double-digits. To make matters worse, BYU started committing fouls on what seemed like every other Jayhawk possession. Kansas was in the double bonus with just under 14 minutes left to play.

The Jayhawks couldn’t capitalize at the line however, shooting just 61.3% from the charity stripe. BYU, needing an answer, turned to their leading scorer. Robinson started hitting 3s, and the Cougars ramped up their defense.

The last five minutes of the game was some of the best BYU has played all season. In the double bonus, Kansas kept getting trips to the foul line. However every time the Jayhawks scored, the Cougars had an answer.

BYU took its first lead of the game with 4:50 left. Both teams started trading 3s and Allen Fieldhouse looked like it might collapse. With 1:33 to go, Hall hit a step back 3 in Dickinson’s face to quiet the crowd and take a five-point lead. Kansas couldn’t answer and free throws sealed the game. BYU ended the game on a 22-10 run.

The game marked the Cougars’ first road win over a top-10 opponent since 2017, and moved them to 8-7 in conference play.

now entering the SPLASH ZONE💦 pic.twitter.com/KF7QomKuv8 — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 28, 2024

This game is the perfect example of just how capable this BYU team is. The Cougars were playing their second road game in four days, at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 7 Kansas, which was on a 19-game win streak at home. Three starters had 4-plus fouls. The Jayhawks shot 31 free throws, out-rebounded BYU, and had a 12-point lead in the second half. The Cougars truly had no business winning the game.

The one thing that makes BYU so dangerous? The Cougars shot 38.2% from three. You may be thinking, ‘That’s not even that great.’ Well, it’s pretty great when you shoot about 35 of those a game.

The Cougars have lost just one game when shooting over 33.3% from 3. The key for this team this season has always been the long ball, but this win over Kansas proves that it could be the key to beating pretty much anyone in the country. It truly is the duct tape that covers up every mistake this team can come up with.

BYU will look forward to TCU Saturday in Provo with a chance to get two games above .500 in conference play as the regular season nears an end.

For now, the Cougars can savor this stunning, thrilling victory at Allen Fieldhouse. It marks one of the program’s biggest wins ever — at one of the greatest meccas of college basketball.