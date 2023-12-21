BYU hires new offensive line coach

The wait for the BYU coaching staff’s newest addition is over.

Kalani Sitake announced the hiring of TJ Woods as the Cougars new offensive line coach on Thursday morning in a press release.

Excited to welcome Coach Woods to the family 🤙 pic.twitter.com/IowjQcid4s — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 21, 2023

“TJ came highly recommended by multiple offensive coordinators and head coaches that he has worked for,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick in a statement. “He is a terrific coach that comes here with a reputation as a great technician that has had success running the ball from many different offensive systems. TJ is also a relentless recruiter that has proven he can develop offensive linemen and prepare them for the NFL.”

Woods comes in with plenty of experience, especially at the power five level. Over 20 years coaching offensive lines has seen Woods at UNLV, Western Kentucky, Utah State, Oregon State and Wisconsin. He spent the 2023 season coaching the front five at Georgia Southern.

Along with coaching the offensive line, Woods will also take the responsibility of run game coordinator for the Cougars. Woods will look to make vast improvements to a team that averaged just 104.3 yards per game on the ground, good enough for 119th in the country.

Woods replaces Darrell Funk who was let go at the end of the season. The Cougars still have to fill the vacancy of tight ends coach, left by Steve Clark who was also let go at the end of the season.

Chase is the sports editor for The Daily Universe. Follow him: @chase_rogers0