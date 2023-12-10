The positives from BYU’s loss to Utah

It’s never a good thing to lose to your rivals, but let’s look at some of the positives from BYU’s Saturday loss at Utah.

Jaxson Robinson is a big-game player

Jaxson Robinson showcased his ability to be the go-to player. When in need of a crucial basket, Robinson emerged as the player to turn to, marking a significant development for BYU. For the first time since Mark Pope’s inaugural season in charge, the team has a player capable of receiving the ball and creating scoring opportunities.

Despite facing consistency issues last season, Robinson has become the most reliable player for the Cougars this season. He concluded the game with a team-high 17 points, shooting over 50% from the field. Robinson appears to be the guy for the Cougars moving forward.

Aly Khalifa is a wizard

Aly Khalifa demonstrated his wizardry once again, reinforcing why he was a sought-after player in the transfer portal. His presence transforms the offense in a unique manner, keeping opposing defenses on edge with his exceptional passing skills. The legendary Bill Walton told me after the game “Aly Khalifa is the closest thing I’ve seen to Jokic.” Khalifa is establishing himself as a vital asset to the team and a promising contributor for the future.

Despite a subpar performance, BYU was just one shot away from victory. Shooting at a mere 23% from beyond the arc and 55.6% from the free-throw line, the Cougars nearly overcame a 14-point halftime deficit, emphasizing their resilience. After the game, Coach Mark Pope said “I probably have a little more confidence than ever that we have a chance to grow into a really good team. So I’m excited about that.”

While losing to a rival is always painful, the narrow margin of defeat suggests that Saturday’s outcome is not the end of the world for the Cougars.