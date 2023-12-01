Johnson, Robinson lead BYU past Fresno State

Bulldozin’ BYU is at it again.

The Cougars continued their routing ways in a 85-54 blowout of Fresno State Friday night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, earning the program’s first 7-0 start in more than a decade.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” head coach Mark Pope said. “The same things remain and we’re trying so hard to be an improved team in terms of protecting the ball, and I thought the guys were extraordinary tonight. Four turnovers in the first half and three in the second half, that’s a huge win for us.”

Spencer Johnson addresses the media.



“We’re a we team.. a lot of dudes can shoot, it’s so much fun to be part of it” pic.twitter.com/XQzyyVcqkP — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) December 2, 2023

Spencer Johnson exploded early for a career-high 22 points, opening the evening with 12 of BYU’s first 17 points in the game’s first seven minutes. Johnson added five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals to the box score as well.

“I knew we had to come out and lay it to Fresno State and let them know early,” Johnson said. “It always helps to get out and create turnovers, get steals and take care of the ball on the opposite side as well.”

Jaxson Robinson enjoyed a personal best in scoring as well, dropping 24 points while shooting a near-automatic 6-8 from behind the arc, with all of his made 3-pointers coming from NBA range.

As a whole, the Cougars shot 29 threes at a 37.9% clip, dished out 23 assists and swiped 13 steals, playing one of their most clean, complete games of the young season.

“This team is super deep, we have so many different options, offensively and defensively,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of different schemes that we can throw. This group is well connected so I think that’s what really makes a big difference from last year’s team, and we’re seeing that out on the court … Everybody wants to see everybody win and it’s working out.”

BYU’s 7-0 start is the best in Provo since “Jimmermania” in 2010-11. The Cougars moved up to No. 6 nationally in KenPom following Friday’s win, the highest rank in program history.

Pope’s squad will look to continue its unbeaten run Tuesday at the Marriott Center against Evansville.