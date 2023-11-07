By Bethany Twede
BYU gymnastics releases schedule for 2024 season

BYU gymnastics released their schedule for its debut season in the Big 12 conference.

The Cougars are gearing up for this season with four seniors who are taking advantage of their Covid year and seven new freshmen ready to represent BYU in the four competing events.

“Our team is so excited for our first year in the Big 12,” associate head coach Natalie Broekman told Brenna Seeman. “We know we will be competitive with other Big 12 gymnastics teams and are working hard to be ready for competition to begin in January.”

Last year, BYU finished off the season ranked No. 33 in the nation with a 195.802 average along with two Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference awards. Senior Elease Rollins earned MRGC Beam Specialist of the Year and freshman Kylie Eaquinto earned MRGC Freshman of the Year honors. 

In this 2024 season the Cougars will be participating in 12 meets that will eventually bring them to the Big 12 championships in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, March 23.

Their season begins with the Cougars hitting the road and returning back to the Super 16 gymnastics meet in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 6. BYU took fourth place last year at the same meet, with a score of 193.775.

After Vegas, the Cougars will take on Cal, Michigan State and NC State at the ESPN Invite meet at the Maverik Center on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Shortly after the ESPN Invite meet, BYU will return to the Maverik Center to compete in the fifth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah Gymnastics Meet against Utah, Utah State and Southern Utah. 

The Cougars will then head out to Iowa State for their first night of Big 12 competition on Friday, Jan. 19 before they will be hosting West Virginia for their first home meet at the Marriott Center on Friday, Feb. 2.

For the next meets BYU will be traveling to Oklahoma on Feb. 9, then Kentucky on Feb. 16 before heading home to host Denver on Feb. 23, and former conference foe, SUU on Mar. 1. The Cougars will then head down to Cedar City to face the Thunderbirds again on Monday, Mar. 4.

Finally BYU will finish out the season with one more home meet against Ohio State on Friday, Mar. 8 before traveling to Washington on Friday, Mar 15 for the final meet of the regular season.

