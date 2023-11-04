BYU sweeps Cincinnati in back to back home matches

After being swept in two matches on the road vs. Kansas State, No. 12 BYU women’s volleyball looked to bounce back in a huge way at home against Cincinnati this weekend. Being home was an important key for the Cougars. Coach Olmstead has only lost seven matches played in the Smith Fieldhouse and is undefeated this season.

In match one, the Cougars swept the Bearcats for their 13th sweep on the season. Cincinnati did not pass 17 points in any of the three sets.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: BYU vs Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/SDBM6LiEOk — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) November 4, 2023

BYU’s outside hitter Erin Livingston led the way with 19 kills. The Cougars as a team recorded an impressive nine aces in match one and seven aces in match two. Cincinnati was never able to make any of the sets competitive.

always here for an Erin Livingston kill🤝 pic.twitter.com/pNxwOJUKLp — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) November 4, 2023

In the second match, Erin Livingston picked up right where she left off with seven kills in set one. The Cougars would take set one 25-14. Livingston would end with 19 kills in set two as well. She had just 24 kills in both matches last weekend.

BYU would win match two in a sweep to complete the dominant weekend against Cincinnati.

The No. 12 Cougars improved to 20-5 on the year and 9-4 in conference play. The Bearcats fell to below .500 on the year at 11-12.

The Cougars are set to travel to Orlando for matches against UCF Nov. 9-10.