Which BYU football uniform is the favorite child?

Fans have strong opinions when it comes to the BYU’s football jerseys.

Polls were taken from Instagram and CougarBoard — the largest independent online community of BYU Cougars sports fans — and the people have spoken.

Between all-navy, all-royal and all-black, along with BYU’s royal and white combo, fans are loyal to the royal.

CougarBoard is a platform where thousands of Cougar fans talk about current events, sports analytics, and opinions. Users have to create an account to participate in the discussion, and these fans are the real deal, giving their honest and strongest opinions.

Collectively cougar fans don’t care too much for navy uniforms, with the exception of some alumni. Many fans complain that it’s “not BYU” and looks too much like Utah State. Other fans criticized the “all one-color jerseys”. CougarBoard user PJMort said, “All one color—navy or royal—and matching helmet—navy or royal—looks like pajamas and should have footsies included”. Clearly, some Cougars out there have strong opinions.

On the other hand, users on CougarBoard commented that they appreciated the variety of uniforms, whereas others thought consistency in a color scheme is exactly what BYU football lacked. Fans discussed the potential to have official home game uniforms and only a couple of away game uniforms to create more of a BYU identity.

Overarchingly, fans love the royal uniforms, both all-royal and the royal and white combo. The Daily Universe did a poll on Instagram, and the all-royal uniform was the highest voted.

Fans seem to love the distinct color of royal for BYU. As Cougars, they love the statement that royal has against other teams and in general.

“The all-royal is the best in my opinion. The color pallet goes crazy,” BYU student Isaac Riddling says.

The color combination of royal on royal pops brighter than any other color combo BYU football has worn. Fans identify BYU blue as royal and it clearly makes a statement to them on uniforms.

However, BYU did attempt an all-black uniform with royal accents in their game against Notre Dame last year. Something new, something that no one has seen before at BYU. It’s safe to ask, how did people like this uniform? Did they like BYU football going dark with black for once or do they like the bright royal blue more?

“I liked the black-on-black a lot. It just had a very clean and sleek look to it. The black made the royal pop,” BYU student Camilla Farnsworth says.

It all goes back to the royal. Yes, she liked the black uniform, but the “black made the royal pop”. What can we say? Cougars are loyal to the royal.

“I like the symmetry of the picture and the way the royal on royal looks in general. The photo itself does the uniform justice,” BYU student Heather Johnson said.

Royal looks good on paper, on film, and in person. The Cougars have spoken and they are not disappointed with the fact that royal blue is BYU’s color statement against other schools. The bright blue screams bleed blue forever and always, and the Cougars don’t find that hard to understand.