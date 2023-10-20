BYU women’s soccer week in review

The final week of the regular season saw BYU earn another road win, a Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week performance, and a jump in the national rankings ahead of the Cougars final matchup against UCF on Monday.

Road warriors

The Cougars put a finishing touch on their perfect road record in Big 12 play last Monday, shutting out the Sooners 2-0. Goals from Rachel McCarthy and Ellie Walbruch propelled BYU to its fifth road victory in five tries, and a second-consecutive shutout performance from goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez and co.

Jamie Shepherd solidified her status as an all-time program great, appearing in her record-setting 99th match for the Cougars.

Third straight shutout victory🤩🤙 pic.twitter.com/lxrPsYemW0 — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) October 17, 2023

Hernaez clutch in le Net

The freshman ‘keeper’s back-to-back clean sheets against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma earned her the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honors. Hernaez made a career-high seven saves in the win over the Sooners, and 13 total across the two games.

She’s the first-ever Cougar to win the award and the third to receive Big 12 individual honors this season (Kendell Petersen Defensive Player of the Week x2, Olivia Smith-Griffitts Defensive Player of the Week.)

Final showdown at Smith Field

While the Cougars’ road record in conference play is perfect, their home performance has been less than ideal. In four matches at home against Big 12 opponents, BYU has only won once and drawn thrice, conceding six goals in the three draws.

BYU, ranked sixth in the nation this week by the NCAA DI Soccer Committee, takes on UCF Monday night at 6 p.m. at Smith Field with a chance to finish the regular season strong before the conference tournament.

The Knights sit just three spots behind the Cougars in fifth in the Big 12 standings with a record of 9-5-1 (5-3-1 in conference) and are coming off an important 1-0 win against Cincinnati. Monday’s game will be the first matchup between the two teams in history.

SENIOR NIGHT & LAST HOME GAME!!!



🆚 UCF

🗓️ Monday, Oct. 23

⏰ 6:00pm MDT

📍South Field

📺 https://t.co/bOr9diqYkr pic.twitter.com/HUIQ5hcdqm — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) October 20, 2023

Ashley Hatch redemption run in Sandy

After being snubbed earlier this year from the United States World Cup roster, the former Cougar has earned an international callup with the Stars and Stripes for two friendlies.

The U.S. takes on Colombia at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, October 26 before traveling to San Diego on Saturday, October 29 for a second match against Las Cafeteras.

Thursday’s match will be a homecoming in more ways than one for the Washington Spirit striker, as Hatch made her U.S. debut in Sandy back in 2016 against Switzerland.