Looking back at classic BYU homecoming games

Homecoming is a long standing and popular tradition that nearly every American has experienced at one time or another. Before all the grocery store corsages and turquoise bow ties, there was football. The NCAA officially recognizes the 1911 matchup between Missouri and Kansas as the first ever homecoming game. The idea was to invite the school’s alumni to “come home” and enjoy a football game and other various activities on campus. For the record, that game ended in a 3-3 tie. Football wasn’t as fun back then.

BYU played its first homecoming game in 1930, according to byucougars.com. They matched up against Montana State University and won 19-6. The long-standing tradition of homecoming evolved over the years in Provo as well as everywhere else in the nation, giving us what we have today.

As the 2023 homecoming matchup against Texas Tech approaches, here is a look back at some of the Cougars most memorable homecoming games.

November 6, 1965 vs. Utah (25-20)

BYU had only beaten Utah twice since 1922 heading into the 1965 matchup. BYU was 3-3 on the season and headed into homecoming looking for a big rivalry win. The Cougars were led by quarterback legend Virgil Carter, who notched 253 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 83 rushing yards.

BYU quarterback Virgil Carter in a win against Utah

The Cougars and Utes battled out a truly wild game that saw six interceptions, four missed point-after attempts, and two fumbles. Utah jumped out to an early 14-6 lead in the first quarter. BYU responded with three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to take the lead, and never looked back.

The win sparked a three game win streak over the Utes and turned the tide of the rivalry. It was the first and last time BYU played Utah during homecoming weekend.

October 13, 1984 vs. Wyoming (41-38)

Every self-respecting BYU fan knows about the magical 1984 season. The Cougars would go on to beat Michigan in the Holiday Bowl, post a perfect 13-0 record and become the school’s one and only national champion football team. What many fans don’t know is that the Cowboys almost ruined a perfect BYU season on homecoming day.



Heading into the fourth quarter, Wyoming had traded blows with BYU and was winning 38-33. With just over four minutes left in the game, Robbie Bosco put a beauty in the corner of the endzone for David Mills to take the lead. After a two-point conversion and a defensive stand, the Cougars walked away victorious. Bosco ended the game with 384 yards and 5 touchdowns.

At the time, it was the third-highest attended game in BYU history. Everyone knows how the rest of the season went.

October 12, 1991 vs. UTEP (31-29)

In perhaps one of BYU’s toughest scheduled seasons, which featured four ranked opponents, (including No. 1 Florida State) the Cougars came into homecoming with a 2-3 mark. They were led by Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer, who had 378 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In a back-and-forth game, BYU led by two late into the fourth quarter. With 1:15 left in the game, the Miners drove the ball 47 yards to the BYU 27 yard line to set up the game-winning field goal. Before the move was made illegal, linebacker Scott Giles timed the snap and hurdled over the center to block the kick and preserve a BYU homecoming victory.

The game was the second in conference play and played a big role in propelling a struggling BYU squad to a third consecutive WAC title.

October 14, 2016 vs. Mississippi State (28-21 2OT)

This game marked just the second time a Southeastern Conference team had made the trip to Provo to play BYU. Frontlining that squad was quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Jamaal Williams, who ran for 76 yards to become BYU’s all-time leading rusher.

BYU’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams, running against Mississippi State. Williams would break the all-time rushing record in this game.

This game was a slugfest, with the score 14-14 heading into overtime. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime period to send it to a second OT. It took the Cougars one play to score in that period, forcing the Bulldogs to answer. BYU’s defense held, and the night ended with fans storming the field.

It was the first and only time BYU has beaten an SEC opponent at home. The Cougars went on a tear the rest of the season, winning eight of their last nine games.

October 19, 2019 vs. Boise State (28-25)

Boise State came into LaVell Edwards Stadium undefeated and the 14th ranked team in the country. The Cougars were reeling, having lost three straight games. On top of that, BYU was down to their third string quarterback, Baylor Romney, due to injuries.

Baylor Romney against Boise State

Led by the backup’s backup, the Cougars hung with the Broncos in the first half, going into the locker room down by three. They then proceeded to shock Boise State, scoring 21 unanswered points. After a Bronco response, the Cougars ran out the clock to ice the game and win.

In one of the most unlikely wins in program history, a very shorthanded BYU team came away with a ranked win. Like all the others, the Cougars got some help from some homecoming magic.