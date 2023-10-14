BYU wins both weekend matches as Texas Tech travels to Provo

The BYU Cougars clashed with conference adversary Texas Tech in back-to-back matches this weekend. These high-intensity contests, set against the backdrop of Breast Cancer Awareness Night, and featuring standout performances, provided fans with a memorable set of matches.

MATCH 1:

On breast cancer awareness night, the Cougars took down conference foe, Texas Tech in a hard fought battle. The evening was dedicated to honoring breast cancer victims, with a special focus on Coach Heather Rockwood’s father with a sea of pink attire throughout the Smith Fieldhouse.

In front of a crowd of 4,033 fans, the first set proved to be a closely contested affair, culminating in a 25-21 victory for the Cougars. However, the second set was a different story. BYU sprinted to an early 8-2 lead and looked to run away with it. However, the resilient Red Raiders fought back, ultimatelyy taking the set 25-22.

The third set showed BYU’s dominance, winning 25-7. However, the Red Raiders would not back down and rebounded in set four, leveling the match at two sets a piece.

However, in a tense defining set, BYU prevailed 15-12.

Brynn Williams emerged as the standout performer for Texas Tech, leading the way with 16 kills.

For BYU, Whitney McEwan-Llarenas who struggled in the last three matches, played a huge role in the win.

MATCH 2:

Following the Friday defeat, Texas Tech looked to end their six-match losing streak as they returned to the Smith Fieldhouse for a second showdown in Provo. The match began similarly with offensive struggles on both sides.

BYU took the first set 25-21 with the final point coming from an emphatic kill by Mia Lee.

Utilizing a 7-0 run, BYU would run away with the second set 25-14. Whitney Bauer took control in the second set and even recorded an ace. Bauer had 6 kills, 12 assists and 2 blocks through two sets.

Despite a competitive effort from Texas Tech, BYU clinched the match with a 25-22 win in the third set.

While Texas Tech may have lost both matches, the fight of the team was unquestionable. In each match and nearly every set, they demonstrated resilience and constantly fought back when faced with adversity..

After the game. Whitney Bauer expressed her determination to make her final season memorable, stating that she feels like she “has nothing to lose” and wants “to go out with a bang.”

Looking ahead, BYU is set to host the 25th-ranked Iowa State for a pair of matchups next Thursday and Friday.