Transfer checkup: How have BYU football’s new guys faired through five games?

It’s no secret that the transfer portal has become an ever-present part of the college football landscape. From the Sam Houston Bearkats to the Georgia Bulldogs, every single team has been affected by transfers, and college football will never be the same.

BYU is obviously no different. With 27 players graduating or moving on to the professional landscape in 2022, the Cougars were in need of some replacements. Not to mention, the transfer portal giveth and taketh, and 20 players decided to move schools over the off-season.

Thankfully, Kalani Sitake isn’t behind on the times, and knows the value of transfers. The 2023 football roster saw 21 transfers join the ranks. Five games into the season, these transfers have played a massive role in BYU’s success.

Here are four guys that make us wish they had just come to Provo in the first place.

Kedon Slovis

No shocker here. The Trojan, turned Panther, now Cougar has found a home in Utah valley and in Aaron Roderick’s offense. In just five games, Slovis has thrown 10 touchdowns. That is as many as he threw all of last year at Pitt.

To put it bluntly, BYU fans have been nothing short of spoiled when it comes to quarterback play ever since LaVell stepped foot on the grounds (we’re choosing to ignore 2011 and 2017). Slovis had a lot of pressure on him the moment he announced he would become a Cougar. So far, he has risen to the occasion.

With an average passer rating of 96.5, 1,241 yards passing, and 13 total touchdowns, number ten has been more than solid. He’s led the Cougars to a 4-1 start in their inaugural big 12 season without his number one receiver (Kody Epps), and virtually no running game (BYU averages 2.28 yards per rush; 130th out of 130 teams in NCAA).

We can expect to see the BYU offense rely on its best player as the Cougars continue to navigate a power five schedule. This will be Slovis’ last year in collegiate football, and BYU fans should count themselves lucky he decided to end it in Provo.

Jackson Cravens

Playing at both Utah and Boise State before transferring to BYU, Jackson Cravens has been a bit of an unsung hero so far this season. Cravens is another graduate transfer that decided to spend his last year as a collegiate athlete at BYU.

Statistics and recognition don’t exactly pour in as a defensive lineman, but being the first line of defense is as important a job as one can have. Thankfully, advanced statistics exist and football nerds around the world can use them to sing the unsung heroes songs. Like this: Cravens is the fourth highest graded player on the Cougar defense (that has played every game) according to PFF.

BYU’s defensive line might have been the biggest question mark coming into the season. Its drastic improvement can be attributed too many different factors, but Cravens’ contributions have been undeniable. Here’s another advanced stat for you: Cravens has the best PFF tackling grade of anyone on the team (among players that have played every game).

Cravens and the rest of the defensive line needs to continue to play well if BYU is going to have more success this season.

Paul Maile

Let’s hear it for the linemen. Paul Maile is playing in his sixth season of college football. He played his first five at Utah. Maile won the starting center position in the offseason and has held onto it ever since.

The offensive line has been criticized early this season to say the least, but Maile has been a bright spot. He’s the highest graded overall offensive lineman on the team according to PFF. He’s allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits.

BYU’s runtime has been subpar, but the best part of it has been Maile. He leads the team in run blocking grades, which is beyond impressive for a center.

Maile and the offensive line will look to figure out the run game. BYU fans have the portal to thank for the center of that unit.

AJ Vonphachanh

Another in-state transfer, AJ Vonphachanh is capping of his impressive career in Provo. As of this article, he has surpassed 250 career tackles and is not done counting. In his first year in a power five conference, Vonphachanh has become a leader on the field and off.

The Utah State transfer has had to step up recently with the absence of starter Ben Bywater. He had 10 tackles against Cincinnati last week, adding to his stellar career total. He has 23 tackles, 6 total pressures, and 11 total “stops” (PFF defines this stat as “tackles that constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense”).

The nerds are loving Vonphachanh’s play too. He’s the Cougar’s highest rated linebacker, and sixth highest rated defensive player overall. His veteran experience and savvy football knowledge has also bolstered a defense that has exceeded expectations so far this season.

Vonphachanh is finishing off his collegiate career strong so far, and we can expect to continue to hear his name called often.