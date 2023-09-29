No. 6 BYU women’s soccer draws 1-1 against Cincinnati

No. 6 BYU earned a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati Thursday night at South Field in Provo. ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Bearcats scored in the 43rd minute by defender Ashley Barron heading a corner off the post, which then allowed forward Ellie Flower to make a shot and score, putting Cincinnati ahead by one. It was the fourth time in five matches where BYU has been scored on in the first three minutes of the game.

As the game continued, the Cougars held most of the possession with 78% by the end of the first half. During the first half of the game there were multiple shots on goal by forwards Brecken Mozingo and Erin Bailey. Around the 34th minute, BYU started to connect the ball more with each other and were keeping the play on Cincinnati’s side.

Throughout the game there were multiple runs down the side field by midfielder Bella Folino which then became crosses in front of the goal, but the team had difficulty finishing the play. Forward Ellie Walbruch could be seen making impressive plays by cutting through three defensive players before making a shot on goal.

Around the 18th minute the Bearcats were playing a strong defense by keeping the Cougars from making shots outside of the goal keepers box. BYU’s offense however, continued to play strong by making consecutive passes and shots on goal resulting in a total of 12 shots and five corners by the end of the first half.

Second half started off strong and similar to the first half with the Cougars keeping most of the possession and staying on Cincinnati’s side of the field.

In the 46th minute, a foul was called on Cincinnati’s Ellie Flower resulting in a penalty kick for BYU. Mozingo took the shot and tied the game 1-1 with a goal to the top right of the net.

With the game tied, BYU continued to make shots on goal with little success. Cincinnati’s defense played strong on the outside of the box which made it difficult for BYU’s forwards and midfielders to get a clear shot.

“This game we were coming in expecting a win,” said goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez, who made four impressive saves against the Bearcat offense. “We didn’t get that, I’m just proud that we didn’t get beat on South Field. This is our home and something we need to make sure that we don’t leave with a loss. I would rather have tied than that.”

“A tough game for us, a disappointing performance,” head coach Jen Rockwood said. “It’s hard to play a game against a team that packs it in when you have ten players in the defensive third. We obviously prefer to play a team that plays and it’s hard, it works, it’s effective, and it’s hard for us to create when you’re trying to beat ten people within thirty yards of the goal.

“Obviously we have to get off to a better start, this has happened to us a few times now. Can’t give up a goal against anybody in the first couple minutes of the game. Obviously we have to do better. We’re really disappointed in our performance overall. I think we worked hard, we had the ball almost the entire game, but couldn’t find a way to put it in the back of the net.”

The Cougars’ next game is against Big 12 foe Iowa State Monday on the road in Ames, Iowa.