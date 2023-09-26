BYU men’s basketball schedule revealed for 2023-24 campaign

BYU men’s basketball released its schedule Tuesday for the program’s upcoming inaugural season in the Big 12.

The Cougars will start their season at home on November 6 against Houston Christian. They will play 13 teams before entering league play.

BYU men’s basketball’s inaugural Big 12 schedule is OUT pic.twitter.com/FFmcwSuiKd — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) September 26, 2023

BYU will play Cincinnati, Houston, TCU and Texas at home. The Cougars will be on the road against Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Cougars will play both home and away against Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and UCF.

BYU will open Big 12 play on January 6 t home against Cincinnati and then head on the road for an early test at Baylor.

The team had fun learning who they will be playing this year as players guessed what object related to their upcoming opponents was in a mystery box after practice.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for BYU to show what they are capable of,” BYU senior Ally Braithwaite said. “I know this is a way that they can show they can hang with the big dogs.”