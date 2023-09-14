BYU men’s soccer seeks fourth straight national title

BYU men’s soccer is looking to continue its dominant run over the past three years through the NIRSA collegiate club.

After overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit against Minnesota in the championship game last November, the Cougars were able to secure a 2-1 victory thanks to second half goals from Eric Morris and Thys Call.

The Cougars will be without recent graduates Caleb Meyer, Jaxon Henley and Ben Fankhauser this year, but will look to junior Thys Call who was named most valuable player of last year’s tournament to lead the way.

Head coach Brandon Gilliam will return for his eighth season in Provo, looking to win his fifth title in six years.

BYU opens its season tomorrow at South Field against Utah at 7 p.m. before holding its annual alumni game on Saturday.