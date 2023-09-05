BYU women’s soccer ranks No. 1 in the nation

BYU has its first-ever No. 1 squad in the Big 12 era.

BYU women’s soccer has jumped atop the United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll, ranking first nationally for the first time in program history.

#️⃣1️⃣‼️@byusoccer_w earns the FIRST No. 1 ranking in program history!!!



The Cougars — ranked No. 7 in last week’s poll — jumped to No. 1 after taking down defending national champion UCLA this past Thursday in 3-1 fashion. BYU received all eight first place votes in Tuesday’s poll to lead second-ranked Stanford by 13 total points.

The preseason favorite in the Big 12, BYU has blasted to a 6-0-0 start while averaging 3.67 goals per contest and surrendering just six total goals thus far. Kendall Petersen has led the way with six assists while Erin Bailey has buried five total goals.

The Cougars now set for a road clash with rival Utah this Saturday before heading back to South Field for their Big 12 opener against TCU on Sept. 14.