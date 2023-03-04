By Kenady Clark
Cougars conquer Dons 66-56 to advance to WCC semifinals

BYU women’s basketball sealed a 66-56 victory over No. 4 seed San Fransisco with a late 13-0 fourth quarter run Saturday in Las Vegas to move on to the WCC tournament semifinals.

Sophomores Emma Calvert, Nani Falatea and Arielle Markey-Williams led BYU’s offensive effort in combining for 46 of BYU’s 66 total points, even with the trio all fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Lauren Gustin grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds, making history for the all-time WCC single game rebound record.

Gustin paired her rebounds with nine points, propelling the forward to 503 points on the season. Gustin’s record book rewriting continues on, as she became the first player in school history to record 500 rebounds and 500 points in the same season. 

Graphic by Kenady Clark

Calvert led the game in scoring with 17 points, draining five 3-pointers and shooting 6-10 from the field. Falatea added 15 points and five boards as well.

Mackey-Williams scored 14 points, including a clutch 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with three minutes to go in the fourth to all but cement the BYU victory.

The Cougars will fight to continue their run in the tournament as they face No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the WCC semifinals on Monday at 1 p.m. PT.

