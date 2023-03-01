Universe Sports Log: Spend a semester with BYU baseball’s Austin Deming

Welcome to Universe Sports Log, where different BYU athletes will record their experiences on and off the field to share with The Daily Universe and allow Cougar nation to see some of its favorite student athletes in a whole new perspective.

Our inaugural log comes from Austin Deming, a senior infielder for BYU baseball. Deming was a First Team All-WCC selection in 2022, where he batted .302 with 57 hits, 28 runs driven in and slugging .466 over 54 games.

As the Cougars prepare for their home opener Thursday in Provo, take a look back at some of Deming’s experiences during this past fall semester.

Meet Austin Deming

I am a senior on the baseball team, but this is my fifth year at BYU as COVID-19 took place my sophomore year and granted me an extra year of eligibility to finish up my degree this school year. I am from southern Utah down in St. George, so I have been up in Provo away from home for nearly five years and have really appreciated my time here. It’s been a new experience being able to write about my story this semester, and I hope someone out there will enjoy it.

New changes

The baseball team has a new head coach, Trent Pratt, so that comes with a lot of changes. This is also my last year of baseball at BYU and will be the year I graduate as well. New changes can always be difficult, from figuring out what I’m going to do next year after I graduate to figuring out my process to graduate in April, along with all the challenges of playing and practicing baseball every day.

From waking up at 5 a.m. every day to condition and lift weights during the fall, to weekly study hall hours and practicing multiple hours every day, it gets challenging at times, but that’s how everything in life is and what makes us who we are.

Why I chose BYU

When I first started at BYU, I was only here strictly for baseball. My life revolved around baseball and BYU has a good baseball program. As time has gone on, my answer is still being put together as to why I chose BYU, but a huge part of being here has been the memories and relationships that I have gained over the years, which I will have for my entire life.