BYU gymnastics falls to Boise State

BYU gymnastics lost to Boise State on Friday as they trailed 194.925 to 196.500.



The Cougars started the meet on the uneven bars with Kylie Eaquinto and Anyssa Alvarado both posting scores 9.825. A couple of falls on the bars left the Cougars trailing the Broncos 48.200 to 49.300.



Heading into the second event, Sydney Benson led the Cougars on the vault notching a 9.850 and Eaquinto close behind with a 9.825. Emily Lopez made Boise State history as she gave them their first perfect ten on bars, propelling the Broncos to a 98.425-97.025 lead.

Eliza Miller started off the floor rotation posting a 9.825, followed by Benson’s 9.850. Sophie Dudley notched a 9.825 and “Barbie Girl” Rebekah Ripley finished off the rotation with a 9.750.

In the final rotation, the “Beam Queen” Elease Rollins took home the highest beam score of the meet as she notched a 9.925. Madison Raesly-Patton and Heidi Schooley both finished off the meet with scores of 9.825 on the apparatus.



This was the second time the Cougars have competed with Boise State this season, with the Cougars coming out on top at the Marriott Center the first go around.



The Cougars will head back to the Smith Fieldhouse on Feb. 24 for the senior night meet against Utah State.