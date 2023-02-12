BYU women’s track and field collects five podium finishes at the Jarvis Scott Open

BYU women’s track and field recorded winning marks and personal bests in field events and sprints this weekend at the Jarvis Scott Open.

Cierra Tidwell Allphin started Saturday on a high note as she tied her personal best with a clearance of 1.86m/6-1.25. to earn first place in the high jump.

“I knew this was a good opportunity to jump really high,” Tidwell Allphin said. “I really like how the track feels and I knew I needed to get another mark over 1.80m to reach national qualifying position; it turned out how I wanted it to.”

Tidwell Alphin placed eighth in the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships last season and looks to move up in ranking this season.

“I don’t know what it is about this place at Texas Tech but Cierra couldn’t have jumped better,” BYU jumps coach Mark Robison said. “Her strength, fitness and technique came together today and we only have one or two more meets before nationals, so she’s in the perfect place.”

Additionally, BYU saw three more first place podium finishes in various running events.

Sophomore Adaobi Tabugbo placed first in the 60-meter hurdles final at 8.30, matching her personal best and freshman Marianne Barber took first while marking a personal record at 24.14 in the 200-meter “B” section.

Barber, Annalise Hart, Brilee Pontius and Sami Oblad clocked a winning 3:39.40 in the 4X400-meter, just short of their previously set 3:39.15 school record.

Jessica Thompson was the runner-up in the weight throw with a personal best of 18.77m/61-7. Thompson currently holds the record for No. 3 all-time at BYU.

BYU closed out the weekend’s action at the Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center with eight personal bests and will compete next at the 2023 MPSF Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Washington on Feb. 17-18.