Zac Jones earns first collegiate win for BYU men’s golf

Zac Jones took home the individual trophy as he and the Cougars finished in fourth place as a team at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate Tournament on Tuesday.



“Zac made it look easy out there,” BYU director of golf Todd Miller said. “He drove the ball and putted like a machine. He hit his irons flush and seemed to land the ball on his yardage every time, but the thing that impressed me most was his composure down the stretch.”



Jones carded rounds of 65-69-66—200 making this a career tournament for him at Tucson Country Club, ending the three rounds at 16-under which included 20 total birdies and an eagle.

“Zac’s never finished in the top-10 of a collegiate tournament and really hasn’t come close to winning, but he acted like a 5th-year senior who has won five times today,” Miller said. “It was a great week for him and I had a lot of fun watching all those putts go right into the heart of the hole.”



In round one on Monday, Jones started the tournament hot as he recorded seven birdies in the first nine holes. He ended the first round of the tournament with a career low of seven-under.



As a team, the Cougars carded 275-285-288—848, shooting 16-under and taking forth place. No. 11 Texas A&M (270-278-280—828) won the team title as they beat No. 22 Arizona (276-277-278—831) by just three shots.

Carson Lundell tied for 35th with his rounds of 71-71-74—216, ending at an even-par. David Timmins followed close behind Lundell, as he finished one-over (69-72-76—217) and tied for 41st.



Keanu Alina tied for 45th after finishing two-over (71-73-74) and Tyson Shelley posted scores of 70-76-74—220.



The Cougars head to Hawaii to compete at the Ocean Course at Hokula on Feb. 16.