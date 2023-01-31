Big 12 releases 2023 football schedule

It’s time to make plans for the fall.

The Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday following months of anticipation, finally revealing BYU’s first full slate of opponents as a member of the conference.

HERE IT IS



THE 2023 BIG 12 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE pic.twitter.com/ii0ot9Z7lN — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) January 31, 2023

Following a three game non-conference block, BYU will open its Big 12 era on the road against Kansas on Sept. 23 before heading back to Provo to face Cincinnati Sept. 30.

A week six bye awaits the Cougars after facing the Bearcats, following which BYU will visit defending nation runner-up TCU on Oct. 14 before hosting Texas Tech Oct. 21.

BYU will close October on the road against Texas Oct. 28 and open November at West Virginia Nov. 4.

Iowa State will travel to LaVell’s house Nov. 11 along with Oklahoma Nov. 18, with the Cougars closing the regular season on the road against Oklahoma State Nov. 25.

Prior to conference play, the Cougars will open 2023 in Provo against Sam Houston State and Southern Utah on Sept. 2 and 9, respectively before traveling to SEC territory to face Arkansas on Sept. 16.