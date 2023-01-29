No. 7 BYU men’s track and field sets new records in Razorback Invitational

The Men’s and Women’s track and field team traveled to Fayetteville, AR. for the Razorback Invitational on Friday to compete in the two-day event. Among BYU and Arkansas, athletes from 14 other schools, including nationally ranked Iowa State, Florida State, and Stanford, competed.

Day 1

Day 1 concluded with the men’s team headlined by 2nd ranked senior pole vaulter Caleb Witsken. He placed 2nd, scoring a clearance of 5.55m/17-6.5. Ben Barton, a heptathlon athlete did well in the first day, placing 4th in the high jump, 4th in hurdles, and 5th in 60 meters. Barton set new personal bests in shot put, long jump, and 60 meter dash.

Day 2

Men’s competitions resumed this morning, starting off with the 3000 M, where sophomore Zachary Erikson was given the nod to start over teammate Justin Hartshorn, placing 10th overall. Erikson ran a 8:19.97, his best time of the season.

Long distance athletes continued to make their presence felt as sophomore Kenneth Rooks set a new personal best in the timed mile, running just under 4 minutes, at 3:59.65. His time now ranks 6th all-time at BYU.

In the men’s 400 meter, 2 more cougars recorded personal bests, as Eli Hazlett ran a 47.43 and placing 22nd. Joshua Taylor placed 6th in the same event with a time of 46.58, tied for 2nd all-time at BYU. Ben Barton continued in the heptathlon, setting a personal best in the 1000M, finishing 7th in the event, just ahead of Dallin Vorkink. Barton’s performance now sits at 6th all-time in program history.

The cougars would continued to set records later in the day as Casey Clinger placed 1st in the 3000 M, alongside Aidan Troutner and Joey Nokes. All three of the runners set personal bests and are now no. 1, 6, and 10, respectively in the BYU history books in that event. Christian Allen also ran in the 3000 M, setting his own personal best. Sophomore Sebastian Fernandez finished in 1st place in the 800 M, running a personal best 1:47.63, setting the 3rd best time in BYU history.