BYU women's tennis has been picked to finish 5th in the WCC preseason poll

By Brice Nokes
BYU women’s tennis readies for season

BYU women’s tennis has been picked to finish fifth in the WCC preseason coaches poll, finishing the 2022 season 4-4 in conference play to place fifth at 11-15 overall for the season. 

The Pepperdine Waves are on top of the coaches poll and will open the season ranked No. 10 in the nation. 

2023 WCC Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll 

Place  TeamFirst Place  Points
1.No. 10 Pepperdine980
T-2.San Diego  169
T-2.LMU 69
4.San Francisco 51
5.BYU 49
6.Saint Mary’s 37
7.Pacific 33
8.Gonzaga 27
9.Portland 22
10.Santa Clara 10

Bobo Huang is leading the charge after a strong freshman season, going 9-2 with her doubles partner Emilee Astle. Huang hopes to make big splashes in the 2023 season after being the first Cougar since Mayci Jones in 2017 to be named to the WCC All-WCC preseason team. 

2023 All-WCC Women’s Tennis Preseason Team
NameSchoolYr.
Savannah BroadusPepperdineSo.
Solymar CollingSan DiegoSr.
Bobo Huang BYUSo.
Veronica MirochnichenkoLMUSr.
Janice TjenPepperdineJr.
Lisa Zaar﻿PepperdineSr.

Huang, along with Astle, were also the first Cougars since 2006 to make an appearance at nationals this last fall and hope to go even farther this season.

Huan and Astle come into this season ranked No. 47 in the nation in doubles.

BYU women’s tennis opened its 2023 campaign this last Saturday with an intrasquad blue vs. white match. BYU will officially begin its season on Jan. 27 at Weber State and is slated to begin WCC play at home against LMU on Feb. 10.

