By Megan Hatton
BYU men’s tennis takes down Idaho State in season opener

BYU men’s tennis came out swinging in its first match of the 2023 season with a 6-1 win over Idaho State.

“We’re happy to start the season out with a win,” head coach Dave Porter said. “Idaho State has some very good players and we played well today. There’s things that we learned we need to work on to be ready for Cal Poly in a couple of weeks, but we’re pleased with the win.”

The Cougars took the first win at doubles as Mateo Vereau and Dominik Jakovljevic defeated Wikus Robbertse and Victor Sklenka 6-1. Wally Thyne and Zach Fuchs’ match went unfinished at a tie of 6-6, while Jack Barnett and Brigham Andrus locked in the doubles point for BYU with their 7-5 victory over Hiroki Fujita and Ege Cankus.

In singles play, Thyne quickly picked up BYU’s first win against Patrick Kristensen 6-2, 6-3. He was followed by another cougar win from Verau defeating Andreas Kramer 6-3, 7-5. Fuchs then secured BYU’s win over Idaho State with a win of his own over Robbertse 6-2, 7-5.

Owen gained his first career win in his first career start as he defeated Sklenka 7-6 (6), 6-2.

The Bengals managed to pull out one point as Velntino de Dellegrin obtained the victory over Jakovljevic in a hard fought singles 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4). Brigham Andurs (BYU) closed the match with a win against Fujita 6-7 (6), 6-1, 10-4.

The Cougars will host Cal Poly on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. for their second match of the season.

