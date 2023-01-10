By Jackson Payne
FeaturedSportsFootball

Top JUCO quarterback Jake Retzlaff signs with BYU

BYU’s quarterback room has added another gunslinger to its mix.

Top-rated junior college quarterback Jake Retzlaff has transferred to BYU, the Riverside City College product announced via social media Tuesday.

Retzlaff threw for 4,596 yards and 44 touchdowns at Riverside in 2022, adding another 515 yards and six scores on the ground. Graduating from California’s Centennial High School in 2021, Reztlaff’s senior season was heavily impacted by COVID-19 and therefore yielded no Division-I FBS scholarship offers, leading Retzlaff to enroll at Golden West Community College and pass for more than 3,300 yards before landing at Riverside.

Retzlaff is BYU’s third quarterback signing of the current cycle, joining Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis and Springville High School prospect Ryder Burton. With Slovis essentially a lock to start for the Cougars in their inaugural Big 12 campaign, Retzlaff will likely compete for the backup quarterback role with Burton and Cade Fennegan.

