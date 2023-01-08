BYU sinks San Diego 68-48

BYU men’s basketball ended its California road trip with a 68-48 win at San Diego Saturday night, earning Mark Pope’s squad its third WCC win of the season.

“I think we are the only team in the league that had road games in three of its first four games,” Pope said. “For a young team, that is really hard. For these guys to go 3-1, it wasn’t perfect but I am really proud of them. They have won eight of nine, that’s a huge accomplishment for this group.”

An early 20-2 run gave the Cougars an advantage they’d never relinquish, holding San Diego to a 3-23 mark from three-point range for BYU’s fifth consecutive contest allowing less than 30% shooting from deep.

Fouss Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki combined for 27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, with Rudi Williams and Spencer Johnson adding another 13 and 10 points each, respectively.

our favorite little trick✨ pic.twitter.com/ssV7fFFiQy — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) January 8, 2023

BYU — now 3-1 in WCC play — heads home to face No. 9 Gonzaga Thursday at the Marriott Center.