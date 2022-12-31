BYU women’s basketball routs Saint Mary’s 66-41

A career-high 24 points from Nani Falatea led BYU women’s basketball to a 66-41 win over Saint Mary’s Saturday, with Amber Whiting’s squad entering the new year on a three-game win streak.

“This was a really good win for our team, but there are still a lot of things we can improve on,” Whiting said. “Nani is finally owning her role, stepping in and being that leader. I’ve been pushing her to be a leader, she is gaining confidence with every game she plays and she’s become someone who wants the ball in her hands in big moments.”

Falatea’s 24 points came on 10-16 shooting along with seven assists, three steals and three blocks, leading the charge for a 53.8% shooting night for the Cougars. Lauren Gustin notched her 14th double-double of the season with 13 points and 16 boards, with Rose Bubakar and Arielle Mackey-Williams combining for 24 points as well.

The Cougars now even their WCC resume up at 2-2, facing San Diego next at the Marriott Center on Jan. 7.