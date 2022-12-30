Action Jaxson: Robinson leads BYU past Pacific 69-49 in WCC opener

A career-high 17 points from Jaxson Robinson propelled BYU men’s basketball to a 69-49 road win at Pacific Thursday to open WCC play.

“Jaxson continues to find ways to impact the game,” Pope said. “He still has room to grow. We worry about a lot less stuff when he’s on the floor. It’s great to see him have some impact on the glass and make some shots tonight.”

Robinson drained four three-pointers to spearhead a 44% deep shooting night for the Cougars, adding six rebounds as well in the 20-point BYU victory.

“Every night, a guy has to step up and Jaxson did tonight,” BYU forward Gideon George said of Robinson. “I’m super proud of him. We all believe in Jaxson. We know what he brings to the table.”

Spencer Johnson made his return to the floor after being sidelined for more than a month, adding 15 points off the bench and making his presence felt defensively as BYU’s undisputed leader on both ends of the floor.

“Getting Spencer back and seeing him play this way, he’s been playing this way all year round,” George said. “Getting Spencer back is a huge relief for us on the defensive and offensive end.”

No other Cougars aside from Robinson and Johnson reached double digits in scoring, with Dallin Hall posting seven points and three assists while Fouss Traore added six points and seven boards.

The victory extends BYU’s win streak to six games, with the Cougars now looking to remain unbeaten in conference play Saturday evening at home against Portland.