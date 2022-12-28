BYU receiver Puka Nacua declares for NFL draft

Another all-time BYU great is headed for the big leagues.

Six days following quarterback Jaren Hall’s declaration for the NFL draft, Hall’s favorite target Puka Nacua announced his decision to enter the draft as well in a Wednesday social media post.

Transferring to Provo from Washington prior to the 2021 campaign, Nacua racked up 1,767 total yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons at BYU, averaging 15.7 yards per reception and 9.7 yards per carry as a potent offensive weapon for the Cougars.

Despite missing four games in 2022, Nacua caught a team-high 48 passes for 625 yards and five touchdowns, adding 209 yards and another five scores on the ground as well. Nacua’s 14-reception, 157-yard performance at Boise State on Nov. 5 lifted the Cougars to a season-saving, upset victory over the Broncos, culminating in a game-winning, toe-tapping touchdown grab in the contest’s final moments that will live on highlight reels and within BYU lore for years to come.

While currently absent from most mock drafts, Nacua’s senior bowl, pro day and NFL combine showings could help boost his stock to become the first BYU receiver drafted since Dax Milne in 2021.