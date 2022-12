BYU lands transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis

Christmas just came early for BYU football, whose wish for a transfer portal quarterback has come true.

Former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis has signed with the Cougars as a graduate transfer, Slovis announced in a social media post Saturday.

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work.

Slovis has thrown for 9,973 yards and 68 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons, with 2,397 yards and 10 scores over 11 games at Pitt in 2022.