Crosstown smash: UVU humbles BYU 75-60 for second consecutive season

Chants of “who’s your daddy?” poured down from the rafters.

The pocket of green in the Marriott Center’s upper ring could hardly contain itself. For the second straight year, UVU had taken down big, bad BYU, and this time on the Cougars’ home floor in convincing 75-60 fashion.

Maybe the chants weren’t too far off.