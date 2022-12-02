Backup quarterback Jacob Conover to transfer from BYU

Transfer portal season is upon us, and BYU will not be spared.

Backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his intention to transfer from BYU in a social media post Friday following three seasons in Provo.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and that God has a plan for everyone,” Conover’s post read. “I am excited for what the futute holds and ready to attack the new challenges ahead.”

When one door closes another one opens. Thank you Cougar Nation💙

Conover has taken snaps in four games over the past two seasons, most recently against Stanford this past weekend where he replaced an injured Jaren Hall late in the third quarter and attempted just one pass in closing out the contest. Conover’s most extensive game action came against Utah State in 2021, where he played the entire second half to help the Cougars hold on for a 34-20 victory.

Sources close to the program told Universe Sports that Conover had a “tense” relationship with BYU’s offensive coaching staff, who he felt didn’t “trust” him to lead the offense heading into the Big 12. Conover has posted a 5-11 career passing line for 45 yards in his limited playing time for the Cougars.

Conover signed with BYU as a highly-touted four star recruit, choosing the Cougars over Alabama, Ole Miss and other Power 5 suitors after winning three Arizona state championships at Chandler High School. He spent the majority of the 2021 season behind Hall and Baylor Romney on BYU’s quarterback depth chart before serving as Hall’s backup in 2022.

Conover — who holds three remaining seasons of eligibility — can officially enter the transfer portal once it opens Monday, Dec. 5. He joins tight end Dallin Holker as BYU’s two most notable transfer departures of 2022, with plenty others soon to follow in the coming weeks.