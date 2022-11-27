Ilaisa Tuiaki steps down as BYU’s defensive coordinator after seven seasons

When BYU football enters Big 12 territory in 2023, one longtime coach won’t be making the trip.

Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki shared an Instagram post Sunday night announcing his departure from BYU, ending his seven-year tenure on Kalani Sitake’s staff.

“What a great seven year run it’s been,” Tuiaki said in the post. “It’s time to venture out and pursue a new challenge.”

Tuiaki was brought on as BYU’s defensive coordinator prior to the 2016 season upon Sitake’s hiring as head coach. The Cougars have compiled a 55-34 record during Tuiaki’s time on staff.

BYU’s defense has allowed 30 points per game in 2022 to rank No. 101 nationally. Tuiaki was reassigned to coaching the defensive line once Sitake took over coordinating duties following BYU’s 52-35 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 15.

In Tuiaki’s time at BYU, he coached future NFL draft selections including Fred Warner, Sione Takitaki and Khyiris Tonga. Tuiaki is also credited for helping to discover and recruit walk-on turned record-breaking running back Tyler Allgeier out of high school.