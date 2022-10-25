BYU men’s soccer ends regular season as conference champions

BYU men’s soccer ended its regular season on Saturday with a victory over the UVU Wolverines, making the Cougars conference champions for the fifth consecutive season.

BYU’s final record this season was 8-0-1.

This season also brings BYU’s current record to a staggering 78-1-3 since returning to club soccer. The Cougars have also gone undefeated in their past 45 games with 42 wins and three ties over that span.

Notable stats from the season:

Graphic By Tayler Bruin

The Cougars will now go onto play in regionals for a chance to advance to nationals. However, a scheduling problem awaits the Cougars at regionals: All semifinal and final games are currently set to be held on Sundays. This means that BYU would forfeit all of those games.

This same issue arose four years ago, where BYU was subsequently given an at large bid for nationals. It is likely this will happen again but yet to be confirmed.