By Tayler Bruin
SportsExtramural Sports

BYU men’s soccer ends regular season as conference champions

BYU men’s soccer ended its regular season on Saturday with a victory over the UVU Wolverines, making the Cougars conference champions for the fifth consecutive season.

BYU’s final record this season was 8-0-1.

This season also brings BYU’s current record to a staggering 78-1-3 since returning to club soccer. The Cougars have also gone undefeated in their past 45 games with 42 wins and three ties over that span.

Notable stats from the season:

Graphic By Tayler Bruin

The Cougars will now go onto play in regionals for a chance to advance to nationals. However, a scheduling problem awaits the Cougars at regionals: All semifinal and final games are currently set to be held on Sundays. This means that BYU would forfeit all of those games.

This same issue arose four years ago, where BYU was subsequently given an at large bid for nationals. It is likely this will happen again but yet to be confirmed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

“Live On” brings mental health awareness to LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sports
"Live On" brings mental health awareness to LaVell Edwards StadiumOctober is mental health awareness month, and BYU football started it off strong by...

All time low: BYU football continues free fall in 41-14 loss to Liberty

Football
BYU's once-promising 2022 campaign — along with the Kalani Sitake era as a whole — both hit rock bottom Saturday in a 41-14 loss at Liberty, marking three straight losses for the Cougars in the most embarrassing possible fashion.

Conner Mantz: A story of starting lines, finish lines, and everything in-between

Sports
Conner Mantz: A story of starting lines, finish lines, and everything in between.Story, graphics, and selected photos by Jake Roper.If you know anything about...

BYU’s annual Midnight Madness lives up to its name

Basketball
BYU's basketball programs held their annual Midnight Madness pep rally Thursday night to raise excitement for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This year's madness was complete with SpaghettiOs, Eminem and the BYU dunk team.
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email