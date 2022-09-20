Tight end Dallin Holker to transfer from BYU

Tight end Dallin Holker is expected to leave BYU’s football program and enter the transfer portal, the Salt Lake Tribune reported and sources confirmed to Universe Sports Tuesday.

As per NCAA regulations, Holker can exit the program but cannot officially enter the portal until it opens in November.

Holker has not officially announced his intentions to transfer but is anticipated to do so in the near future. He will be able to count 2022 as a redshirt year and retain two seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

Sources shared that Holker had wished to be more involved in BYU’s passing game and felt unsatisfied by his more limited role within the offense this season.

Holker made his BYU debut in 2018 before leaving for a mission and rejoining the program in 2021. He was named an alternate captain prior to the 2022 season.

Over 29 career games at BYU, Holker recorded 42 catches for 521 yards and three touchdowns. The Lehi native had logged nine receptions for 86 yards with a touchdown grab thus far in 2022.