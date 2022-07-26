Amari Whiting flips commitment to BYU women’s hoops

Mother knows best. Just ask Amber Whiting.

The new head of BYU women’s basketball made a splash Tuesday by signing one of the top recruits in program history: her daughter Amari, a four star point guard who was originally committed to the University of Oregon.

Super excited to be a coug 💙🤙🏼 LETSSS GOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/fGhD3ICjqA — Amari Whiting (@amari_whiting) July 26, 2022

“Recently my mom was named the new head coach at BYU, which has been amazing but also brought on a lot of change,” Amari said Tuesday in a social media post. “With all these changes, I’ve realized that the one consistent thing in my life has been my family. My mom has been my coach for 10 years. She knows my strengths, my weaknesses, and how to bring out the best in me. We have sweat, fought, cried, laughed, lost and won championships together.”

“I have decided to join my mom at BYU as they enter the Big 12 basketball era. The Big 12 is a huge jump for BYU basketball and I have always loved challenges and I can’t wait to fight for a championship with my mom as my coach. I am committed to BYU and my mom!”

In college athletics, prized recruiting prospects are often “wined and dined” by interested suitors. In this case, such an ordeal could have taken place at the family dinner table.

Playing for her mom at Burley high school in Idaho, Whiting averaged 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and more than five steals per game as a junior while winning a 4A state title this past season. Upon the Whiting’s move to Provo, Amari will transfer to Timpview for her senior year before lacing up for the Cougars in their inaugural Big 12 campaign in 2023.

ESPN ranks Whiting as the No. 31 overall recruit in the class of 2023, giving BYU a valuable future asset entering Power 5 life following the departure of Shaylee Gonzales to Texas earlier this month.