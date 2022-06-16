BYU men’s basketball lands Arkansas transfer Jaxson Robinson

Never count Mark Pope out of a transfer portal battle.

Just when it seemed as if BYU’s offseason luck in the portal had run dry, Pope struck again with the acquisition of Arkansas transfer Jaxson Robinson, the 6-foot-6 wing announced Thursday on Twitter.

Robinson was a four star recruit out of Ada high school in Oklahoma for the class of 2020, spending a season each at Texas A&M and Arkansas. Robinson’s .977 composite rating from 247 Sports is the fourth-highest ever for BYU recruit behind only Collin Chandler, Eric Mika and TJ Haws. A dynamic three-level scorer in high school, Robinson struggled to see the floor in the SEC and averaged just 10 minutes with 2.8 points per game over two seasons.

Having already transferred once before, Robinson is expected to receive a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility at BYU due to Arkansas adding other transfers after the May 1 deadline, per BYU basketball insider Robby McCombs.

Upon receiving his waiver, Robinson will have three remaining seasons of eligibility and should be expected to crack BYU’s starting lineup in 2022 to compliment fellow offseason additions Rudi Williams and Braeden Moore, veteran Gideon George and young phenom Fouss Traore.