BYU’s Ashton Riner wins javelin national championship

Ashton Riner added herself to BYU’s storied track and field history by winning the school’s first ever javelin national title at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Riner’s opening attempt was measured at 58.24m/191-1, good enough to place first among the group of 24 event participants for BYU’s first women’s field title in 30 years.

BYU’s ⭐️Ashton Riner⭐️ NCAA💥National Champion in the Women’s Javelin. 1️⃣0️⃣ points for the Cougs! pic.twitter.com/RQ1LUSwPQw — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) June 10, 2022

“I always felt that (Ashton) had this capacity, so it’s amazing that she’s been able to have this great, year, stay healthy, and be able to win this championship,” BYU throws coach Niklas Arrhenius said.

Riner — the top-ranked javelin thrower in America and wife of BYU football tight end Lane Lunt — ultimately won by a margin of nearly two feet, becoming BYU’s first athlete across both men and women’s track programs to win an individual national title since 2007.

“Ashton demonstrated tonight why she was the number one-ranked javelin thrower in the nation,” BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone said. “She took the lead in dominant fashion on her very first throw and was never challenged. I’m so happy for her and Coach Arrhenius, who with his three javelin entries has become one of the top javelin coaches in the country.”

In addition to Riner’s championship, BYU looks to collect more hardware Saturday as Courtney Wayment sets to compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase final.