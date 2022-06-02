By Jackson Payne
SportsBasketballFeaturedWomen's Basketball

BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales enters transfer portal

All-American point guard Shaylee Gonzales has left the BYU women’s basketball program and entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources close to the situation told Daily Universe Sports Thursday.

News of Gonzales’ departure comes just two weeks after the hiring of new head coach Amber Whiting to replace Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Gonzales has already garnered a number of interested suitors in her recruitment, with other players in BYU’s program expected to enter the portal as well in wake of the coaching change.

Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons along with three First Team All-WCC selections in her career. The redshirt junior set career highs in points (18.3), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.5) and shooting (49.5%) in the 2012-22 campaign, leading the Cougars to a 26-4 record and NCAA tournament berth while earning All-American honors.

This story will be updated with any further information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales enters transfer portal

Basketball
All-American point guard Shaylee Gonzales has left the BYU women's basketball program and entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources close to the situation told Daily Universe Sports Thursday.

BYU hires Kahil Fennell as new men’s basketball assistant coach

Basketball
BYU men's basketball has hired former Louisville assistant Kahil Fennell to its coaching staff, the school announced Thursday.

BYU baseball ends season with 5-1 WCC tournament loss to LMU

Baseball
The wheels finally fell off for BYU baseball Wednesday night, losing 5-1 to LMU in the WCC tournament to bring the Cougars' season to an anticlimactic end.

“We’re playing for each other” — Red-hot BYU baseball storms into WCC tournament

Baseball
"We're playing for each other" — Red-hot BYU baseball storms into WCC tournamentBYU baseball isn't supposed to be here.The Cougars lost their...
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email