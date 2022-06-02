BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales enters transfer portal

All-American point guard Shaylee Gonzales has left the BYU women’s basketball program and entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources close to the situation told Daily Universe Sports Thursday.

Can confirm from a source familiar with the situation that Shaylee Gonzales has officially entered the transfer portal. Several programs have already expressed interest and are reaching out. Huge loss for women’s hoops at #BYU. Story to come.. — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) June 2, 2022

News of Gonzales’ departure comes just two weeks after the hiring of new head coach Amber Whiting to replace Jeff Judkins at BYU.

Gonzales has already garnered a number of interested suitors in her recruitment, with other players in BYU’s program expected to enter the portal as well in wake of the coaching change.

Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons along with three First Team All-WCC selections in her career. The redshirt junior set career highs in points (18.3), rebounds (5.9), assists (4.5) and shooting (49.5%) in the 2012-22 campaign, leading the Cougars to a 26-4 record and NCAA tournament berth while earning All-American honors.

This story will be updated with any further information.