By Jackson Payne
SportsExtramural SportsFeaturedRugby

BYU women’s rugby wins 2022 national championship

BYU women’s rugby earned its second consecutive national championship crown with an 80-7 pounding of Virginia Tech in the title match in Houston this past Saturday.

It was a complete team effort for the Cougars, with 10 different players scoring and Delaney Rakuita and Kambria Hartrick both adding multiple scores.

The championship caps off a dominant 15-2 season for the Cougars, who outscored opponents by a whopping 1068-228 margin with six shoutouts.

BYU earns its second straight national title, having last won in 2019 with the 2020 and 2021 championships both being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

BYU women’s rugby wins 2022 national championship

Extramural Sports
BYU women's rugby earned its second consecutive national championship crown with an 80-7 pounding of Virginia Tech in the title match in Houston.

Prized point guard Rudi Williams announces transfer to BYU

Basketball
BYU men's basketball landed its first transfer of the 2022 off-season Saturday, as Coastal Carolina point guard Rudi Williams announced his intentions to sign with the Cougars via Twitter.

Gender equity in college basketball: What has changed and what to watch for

Sports
A year removed from the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournaments, and with the 2022 tournaments come and gone, athletes and fans can see what, if anything, has changed for gender equity in college basketball. They can also continue to look forward and see if the days of more sustainable gender equity are on the horizon.

‘You have to light that fire to survive’ — BYU softball fighting for a 17th consecutive NCAA tournament berth

Softball
'You have to light that fire to survive' — BYU softball fighting for a 17th consecutive NCAA tournament berthBYU softball is on a nine-game...
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email