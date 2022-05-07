BYU women’s rugby wins 2022 national championship
BYU women’s rugby earned its second consecutive national championship crown with an 80-7 pounding of Virginia Tech in the title match in Houston this past Saturday.
It was a complete team effort for the Cougars, with 10 different players scoring and Delaney Rakuita and Kambria Hartrick both adding multiple scores.
The championship caps off a dominant 15-2 season for the Cougars, who outscored opponents by a whopping 1068-228 margin with six shoutouts.
BYU earns its second straight national title, having last won in 2019 with the 2020 and 2021 championships both being cancelled due to COVID-19.