BYU women’s rugby wins 2022 national championship

BYU women’s rugby earned its second consecutive national championship crown with an 80-7 pounding of Virginia Tech in the title match in Houston this past Saturday.

It was a complete team effort for the Cougars, with 10 different players scoring and Delaney Rakuita and Kambria Hartrick both adding multiple scores.

Teamwork. Championship Player of the Match & freshman prop Kambria Hartrick, scores a spectacular try!! Talosia Morrissette & the team with the assist. S/o to S&C Coach Steve Arnold too. 💪 #D1NationalChampions

🏉❤️🥇🏆 #believeandendure

📺 @therugbynetwork @collegerugbyus pic.twitter.com/xAEt5K1fsz — BYU Women's Rugby (@BYUWomensRugby) May 6, 2022

The championship caps off a dominant 15-2 season for the Cougars, who outscored opponents by a whopping 1068-228 margin with six shoutouts.

BYU earns its second straight national title, having last won in 2019 with the 2020 and 2021 championships both being cancelled due to COVID-19.