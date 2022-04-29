Path To The Draft: Tyler Allgeier

Path to the draft is our five-part series detailing BYU’s latest group of NFL prospects hoping to hear their name called at this weekend’s upcoming draft. Here we conclude with Tyler Allgeier, the former walk-on turned X-factor running back who rewrote BYU’s record books as one of the greatest underdog stories in program history.

After a record-breaking 2021 season at BYU, it’s no surprise that Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL draft and was one of 36 running backs invited to the 2022 NFL combine.

Tyler Allgeier silences the hostile Logan crowd with a touchdown against Utah State. (BYU photo)

Initially recruited to BYU in 2018 as a walk-on running back, Allgeier switched to linebacker before returning to the backfield prior to the 2020 campaign. This season, Allgeier shattered BYU’s 20-year single-season rushing record by posting 1,606 yards while also ranking first in the nation with 23 rushing touchdowns.

“I decided to declare for the draft because I had two really good years and I just thought I was ready for the league,” Allgeier said. “I thought it was my time to go.”

PRO DAY TRAINING

Since January, Allgeier has trained for the NFL combine at ProActive Sports Performance in Westlake, California. ProActive — an elite athlete training facility for performance, longevity, and injury prevention — also sporting additional notable clientele such as Paul George, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Donovan Mitchell and others.

“When my whole family and I came to see the facility, it was probably one of the top ones I’ve ever seen in my life,” Allgeier said of ProActive. “I’m glad I ended up coming here. I trust the crew here to get me right.”

Tyler Allgeier trains at ProActive Sports Performance prior to the NFL combine and BYU’s pro day. (Anna Brower)

In addition to Allgeier, other top prospects from Notre Dame, Louisiana State, and Clemson are part of ProActive’s training group.

Since declaring for the draft — and with no school to compete for his attention — Allgeier’s daily routine changed dramatically. Day-to-day training started with physical therapy followed by field and position work. After lunch, Allgeier would finish his training with a lifting session.

Allgeier trained in small groups and has individualized field work coaching, differing greatly from training with an entire football team. His schedule focused on specific training for NFL combine drills.

Tyler Allgeier trains at ProActive Sports Performance prior to the NFL combine and BYU’s pro day. (Anna Brower)

“It’s different.. You literally just focus on football,” Allgeier said. “It’s a blessing I get to train and do what I love to do.”

In addition to training physically, Tyler spent a great deal of time studying film. “After training, I spend two hours watching film and doing board work. I spend a lot of time watching past games and getting my mind right for that next step.”

NFL COMBINE

Allgeier was the lone Cougar invited to participate in the NFL combine from March 3-6 in Indianapolis, becoming the first BYU running back invited since Jamaal Williams in 2017.

During interviews at the combine, Allgeier reminded scouts of his versatility as a player when asked if he would be willing to play linebacker again. When asked by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus if he would be open to another position change Allgeier responded, “hey, I’ll do whatever they ask me to do.”

Tyler Allgeier runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. (BYU photo)

At the Combine, Allgeier participated in the 40-yard dash (4.60 seconds), vertical jump (33 inches) and broad jump (10 feet), electing to opt out of the bench press and joining in the collective decision among all running backs to forego the agility drills.

“Being invited to the NFL combine, you know it’s a blessing,” Allgeier said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that I’m able to perform and do what I love to do.”

BYU PRO DAY

Fresh off his combine showing, Allgeier headlined BYU’s pro day festivities.

Deciding to stick with his Combine numbers for the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump, Allgeier ran the 20-yard shuttle (4.34 seconds) and the three-cone drill (7.09 seconds) at pro day. Allgeier also participated in the bench press, where he recorded 21 reps, a total that would have ranked him third among running backs at the combine. Following testing, Allgeier participated in positional workouts for the scouts.

(BYU photo) (BYU photo) (BYU photo)

“I think it went pretty well,” Allgeier said following pro day. “I have been training since the end of the season for this.”

Mock drafts have projected Allgeier to be selected anywhere between the third and sixth rounds of the draft, with the general consensus pegging him as a mid-fourth round pick. Whoever ultimately lands Allgeier surely won’t regret their decision.

The 2022 NFL Draft continues with the second and third rounds tonight at 5 p.m. MST in Las Vegas. The draft will conclude Saturday with the final four remaining rounds.