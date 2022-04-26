Cougars stifle UVU bats for 7-0 Seinfeld night victory

The Summer of George began early for BYU baseball Tuesday night, where two Josh Cowden home runs and a dominant collective pitching effort led the Cougars to a 7-0 victory over UVU for the themed “Seinfeld Night.”

“I don’t wanna be a pirate!”

-Cosmo (probably)



Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/cbipMx6e6e — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) April 27, 2022

BYU mashed the ball at the plate, attacked the strike zone, played stellar defense, yada yada yada. For the Wolverines, it was largely a game about nothing.

It was anything but serenity now for UVU’s offense, continually frustrated throughout the evening to manage a meager five hits. They scored no runs, no runs!

Maybe the dingo ate UVU’s bats.

“Our pitching staff was unbelievable,” interim head coach Trent Pratt said.

A feat of strength from Cowden broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, blasting a solo home run to right field and sending the Monk’s Cafe.. um, Miller Park faithful into a Festivus frenzy.

BYU was loving every minute of the fifth, as Collin Reuter added his name to the legendary likes of Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle and Costanza with a two-run shot of his own.

In the sixth inning, Cowden aired his grievances with UVU’s pitching by double-dipping over the center field wall for his second homer of the ballgame. Cowden was busting, Jerry!

“It was good to see Josh break out tonight,” Pratt said. “He’s got thunder in his bat and if he can hit like that the rest of the season he’ll be a big help for us down the stretch.”

BYU trotted six different hurlers to the mound, all combining for an especially sponge-worthy performance. Jake Porter, Carter Foss, Peyton Cole, Carter Smith, Ayden Callahan and Janzen Keisel teamed up to strike out nine Wolverines and surrender just two walks and one extra-base hit. Cole would ultimately emerge as the queen of the castle, throwing two no-hit innings and earning his second win of the season.

BYU will be swinging in San Francisco this weekend, hitting the road for a three-game series with the Dons in a WCC matchup.