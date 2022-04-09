BYU Baseball earns first conference series win, blanking Santa Clara 10-0

BYU baseball continued to push over Santa Clara Friday night, blanking the Broncos 10-0. The pitching was stellar once again, and the bats were hot on offense.

The pitching went the distance, with Ryan Brady getting the start. He managed to go four plus innings, while only allowing three hits with five strikeouts. When things got tense in the fifth inning, reliever Bryce Robison came in and continued to keep the Broncos away from home plate. Robison was the only other pitcher tonight for the Cougars, who pitched the other five innings, while allowing four hits and striking out seven.

The Cougars overall scored 10 runs on 13 hits. After a Jacob Wilk solo home run in the third inning, the Cougars clung to a 2-0 lead. Over the course of the final three innings, the Cougars managed to generate two runs in the sixth, five in the seventh and one in the eighth to bury the Broncos for good.

Highlights from this offensive barrage included a first career home run for Dawsen Hall — the younger brother of BYU Football quarterback Jaren Hall — in the sixth.

“When I saw that [home run], my eyes got really big,” Hall said. Hall mentioned that while he didn’t hit very many home runs, whether in game or in batting practice, he enjoyed this one.

Also featured on offense was an RBI triple from Austin Deming in the seventh and a pair of RBI singles from Brock Watkins in the seventh and the eighth.

Head Coach Mike Littlewood really liked what he saw from his team again tonight. “The pitchers have really stepped up, and on the hitting side we just put together great at-bats against really really good pitching.”

The Cougars (16-12, 5-6 WCC), having clinched their first conference series win, will attempt to sweep the Broncos Saturday at Miller Park at 12 p.m. MST.