BYU Gymnastics knocked out of NCAA Regionals

BYU gymnastics’ NCAA championship run came to an end with loss at the Seattle Regionals quad meet Thursday, marking the end of the season for the Cougars.

“I am super proud of how we prepared to compete this year,” head coach Guard Young said. “Last year we were a little flat, and this year we trained harder and longer, and I think it showed today. The girls handled the pressure and performed well.”

What an amazing season! We are so proud of what we’ve accomplished. So beyond thankful for your love and support, Cougar Nation!💙 pic.twitter.com/xsyjlxTbZ1 — BYU Gymnastics (@BYU_Gymnastics) March 31, 2022

BYU trailed the first rotation in uneven bars with a score of 49.075. Alixx Mason led the Cougars in bar score with a 9.850, followed by Anyssa Alvarado earning a 9.825 and Sadie Miner-Van Tassell a 9.800. No. 5 Alabama led the first rotation with a score of 49.500 on the floor, with Washington holding the second spot with 49.275 on the beam while Michigan finished with a 49.200 in vaults.

The Cougars started off strong on the beam with Lauren Ono tying her career high of 9.875. Alixx Mason and Mcclelland followed suit, both earning scores of 9.875. Miner-Van Tassell mounted the beam next, finishing with a 9.825. BYU finished the second rotation still trailing behind with a total score of 98.325, with Alabama remaining in the lead with a solid 98.900.

Lo brought the HEAT!🔥 pic.twitter.com/lYRTE7J7hw — BYU Gymnastics (@BYU_Gymnastics) March 31, 2022

Lindsey Hunter kicked off the floor routine for the Cougars with a 9.775 and Abby Beeston following with a 9.825. An unfaltering Alabama squad still dominated the meet with a score of 148.450, and BYU’s 147.550 trailed Washington and Michigan State by two-tenths of a point.

Alabama led from start to finish to earn a total score of 197.900 by the end of the meet. Michigan State knocked out Washington from second place after an outstanding floor routine, and both Alabama and Michigan State will advance to the regional finals on Saturday.

“All the teams did awesome today and we are proud we hung in there with some good teams and had some great gymnastics today,” Young said.