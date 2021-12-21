“Killer G’s” lead BYU women’s hoops past Montana State 89-67

Scoring early and often, BYU women’s basketball cruised to a 89-67 road win over Montana State Tuesday night in their final tune-up prior to the start of conference play next week.

Shaylee Gonzales stuffed the stat sheet for the Cougars with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Lauren Gustin notched her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 18 boards.

Tegan Graham— BYU’s heartbeat on offense— added 10 points, hitting two three-pointers and dishing out four assists. BYU crossed the 80-point threshold for the sixth time already this season, with 11 different Cougars putting points on the scoreboard and 10 finding teammates for assists.

On a night where the typically dominant Paisley Harding was held to a cold seven points, the scoring contributions from top to bottom on the roster were crucial, with BYU finding the basket on 58.9% of their possessions and scoring more than 1.2 points per chance.

Coming off the bench late, Arielle Mackey-Williams added nine points and a steal, Emma Calvert posted eight points and Sara Hamson grabbed five rebounds with a pair of blocks.

Ranked No. 19 in the country and rolling out of the non-conference stretch of their schedule at an impressive 10-1, BYU heads back to Provo following Christmas for the WCC opener against San Diego on Dec. 30, where the Cougars will look to push their high octane offensive attack all the way to a conference title this March.