BYU football inks extension with head coach Kalani Sitake until 2025

BYU agreed to a two-year contract extension with football head coach Kalani Sitake on Tuesday, keeping him at the helm of the program through the 2025 season.

This is Sitake’s second extension with the Cougars, having signed for three more seasons following the 2019 campaign. Since taking over for Bronco Mendenhall before the 2016 season, Sitake has gone 38-26 with three bowl wins and marquee victories over teams such as Wisconsin, USC and Boise State, along with a top-10 national ranking in 2020.

Bronco Mendenhall's first 5 years at BYU:

4 wins vs. Top 25, 7 wins vs. Power 5, highest AP rank: 7



Kalani Sitake's first 5 years at BYU:

4 wins vs. Top 25, 7 wins vs. Power 5, highest AP rank: 8 — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) August 31, 2021

“We are happy to sign Kalani to an extension that keeps him connected to BYU for years to come,” athletic director Tom Holmoe said. “This is about setting our student-athletes up for success. Kalani’s culture of love and learning has created an incredible environment for his student-athletes and Cougar Nation that we are all inspired by.”

Off the field, Sitake’s tenure has seen important developments such as the Built Brands tuition deal for walk-ons and a renovated locker room, exemplifying his mission to take care of the players.

“I really appreciate the support for BYU football from Tom Holmoe and President Worthen along with all of our administration at BYU,” Sitake said. “I am excited about the future of our program and committed to continue to do everything we can for the benefit of our great student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.”

The Cougars kick off Sitake’s sixth season against Arizona this Saturday in Las Vegas.