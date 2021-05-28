Cougars in the pros: Bryant and Bucks make NBA playoff run

BYU men’s basketball alumnus Elijah Bryant is part of a Milwaukee Bucks team looking to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs, and another volleyball star got his professional start.

Basketball

Elijah Bryant signed with the Bucks in the last week of the regular season on May 13, moving on from professional basketball in Israel after almost three years. He played previously for the Bucks Summer League team, and the NBA franchise kept a close eye on the former Cougar during his time overseas.

Bryant made his NBA debut on May 16 in the final game of the regular season, putting up 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes off the bench. He did not play in the Bucks’ first playoff game against the Miami Heat, but made his way onto the court at the end of games two and three, putting up four points, three rebounds and three assists over the two appearances.

Bucks win 113-84, with Elijah Bryant scoring the final two points, the first of his NBA career in the playoffs. #CougarsInThePros pic.twitter.com/7fWSs2F7yF — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) May 28, 2021

With his debut in the playoffs, Bryant became the first former Cougar to appear in the NBA playoffs since Rafael Araújo on May 30, 2007. The Bucks are poised to win the first-round series against the Heat and make a run at an NBA championship with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo leading the way.

Brandon Davies was named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team on May 21, selected from among the top basketball teams in Europe. Davies is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 57.3% from the floor in league play with his club, Barcelona.

Kyle Collinsworth was named the Japanese B League’s MVP for the months of April and May after putting up five triple doubles and breaking the league record for consecutive triple doubles with four. His first season in Japan is now over.

Volleyball

BYU men’s volleyball middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira joined Gabi Garcia Fernandez as the first two Cougars to sign professional contracts. Garcia Fernandez signed in Italy, and de Brito Ferreira will return to his native country of Brazil to play for Vôlei Taubaté in São Paulo.

BYU men’s volleyball middle blocker Felipe de Brito Ferreira returns to his native Brazil to begin his professional career, joining club Vôlei Taubaté in São Paulo, which competes in the Brazilian Superliga. pic.twitter.com/2zS0zKYoc7 — Daily Universe Sports (@DailyUnivSports) May 27, 2021

De Brito Ferreira was a major part of the Cougar defense as a starting middle blocker, and showed efficiency on the attack as well. A native of Maringa, Brazil, de Brito Ferreira helped BYU reach the national championship in 2021.