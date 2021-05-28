(Preston Crawley)

By Caleb Turner
SportsBasketballFeaturedMen's Basketball

Alex Barcello returning for one more year with BYU men’s basketball

BYU men’s basketball guard Alex Barcello announced in front of a crowd at BYU’s Fathers and Sons Camp that he will return for another year in Provo, utilizing his extra year of COVID-19 eligibility.

Mark Pope invited the youth at the camp to come down to the floor of the Smith Fieldhouse to recruit Barcello, leading a “one more year” chant. Barcello grabbed the microphone from Pope soon after and announced he was coming back.

“As badly as I wanted to go pro and play overseas, there was so much left on the table and so much unfinished business,” Barcello told the media after the announcement. “I felt like I owed it to the coaching staff and this university and all the people here that believed in me.”

BYU sent an email to local media saying that a “major announcement” would be made at the Fathers and Sons Camp, with many speculating online that Barcello had made up his mind or that some announcement about the Marriott Center would be made. In the end, it was Barcello’s night.

The “super senior” recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Zoe Simpson, who both Barcello and Pope credited with convincing Barcello to come to Provo in the first place and now return for another year.

Barcello mentioned that he had some exploratory talks with agents and NBA teams, and was in close contact with fellow seniors Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette during his decision process. Both teammates are moving on to professional careers.

“Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be in the NBA,” Barcello said. “Coming back another year, I think this coaching staff is going to help me develop even more and hopefully hear my name in that next draft.”

Barcello joins recent guard transfer Te’jon Lucas as the presumed starting backcourt for the Cougars next season.

