Thursday, April 22, 2021

John Brooks coaches the Cougars prior to a meet in 2018. Brooks' contract was not renewed after nine years at the helm of the BYU swimming and diving team. (BYU Photo)

By Caleb Turner

BYU Athletics will not renew swim coach contract

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe announced on April 20 that BYU swimming and diving head coach John Brooks will not have his contract renewed for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Current assistant coach Shari Skabelund will be the interim head coach for the upcoming season, after being a part of the staff for over 30 years in various assistant roles.

Skabelund was a swimmer at BYU prior to her coaching career, winning regional titles in the 100-yard individual medley in 1978 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1980. She also qualified for the AIAW Nationals in 1978 and 1979.

Brooks was the head coach of the Cougars for nine years, beginning in 2012. His swim and dive squads went to the NCAA Championships twice and won four Mountain Pacific Sports Federation titles, most recently in February 2021.

The team was well-represented in the MPSF awards after this season, with Josue Dominguez and Katie McBratney named swimmers of the year and Brooks earning men’s swim coach of the year. Dominguez will represent the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympics.

