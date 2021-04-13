Universe 2021 NFL Draft Guide

The 2020 BYU football season was arguably one of the most influential in the program’s history as the Cougars finished the season with a record of 11-1 and ranked 11th in the nation, according to the AP poll. The country’s eyes watched as the Cougars came to life in unprecedented circumstances surrounding a tumultuous season in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with impressive rankings, a near-perfect record, and many award nominees and winners, the 2020 football team produced one of the most historic, if not the most historic, NFL draft class BYU has ever had.

The Cougars have Zach Wilson leading the charge with draft projections throughout the country saying he is a lock to go second overall to the New York Jets, which would be the highest draft selection in BYU football history. Other Cougars that are said to have high draft potential are offensive lineman Brady Christensen and wide receiver Dax Milne, both key contributors to BYU’s record-setting offense in 2020.

BYU had six players invited to the NFL Combine: Wilson, Christensen, Milne, Matt Bushman, Khyris Tonga, and Chris Wilcox; with many other BYU players and alumni participating in the NFL Pro Day. The number of players invited to this year’s combine is tied for second all-time in BYU football history.

The Universe has put together a comprehensive BYU-focused draft guide to shed light on all of the prospects in BYU’s most talked about draft class in recent memory ahead of the April 29 draft. This BYU-centric NFL Draft Guide is built for you, the fan, to provide scouting reports, statistics, and Pro Day numbers for every player looking to make a career at the next level.

The draft guide will hopefully guide you in answering the draft’s most pressing questions for BYU fans: Will Zach Wilson be a top-3 draft pick or will he fall lower than expected? Does Matt Bushman stand a chance to be drafted after last season’s injury? Who will be a sleeper pick?

Football season is around the corner, and it all starts here.