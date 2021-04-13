Tuesday, April 13, 2021
By Universe Staff

Universe 2021 NFL Draft Guide

By Sydney Fleming and Emily Strong

The 2020 BYU football season was arguably one of the most influential in the program’s history as the Cougars finished the season with a record of 11-1 and ranked 11th in the nation, according to the AP poll. The country’s eyes watched as the Cougars came to life in unprecedented circumstances surrounding a tumultuous season in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with impressive rankings, a near-perfect record, and many award nominees and winners, the 2020 football team produced one of the most historic, if not the most historic, NFL draft class BYU has ever had.

The Cougars have Zach Wilson leading the charge with draft projections throughout the country saying he is a lock to go second overall to the New York Jets, which would be the highest draft selection in BYU football history. Other Cougars that are said to have high draft potential are offensive lineman Brady Christensen and wide receiver Dax Milne, both key contributors to BYU’s record-setting offense in 2020.

BYU had six players invited to the NFL Combine: Wilson, Christensen, Milne, Matt Bushman, Khyris Tonga, and Chris Wilcox; with many other BYU players and alumni participating in the NFL Pro Day.  The number of players invited to this year’s combine is tied for second all-time in BYU football history.

The Universe has put together a comprehensive BYU-focused draft guide to shed light on all of the prospects in BYU’s most talked about draft class in recent memory ahead of the April 29 draft. This BYU-centric NFL Draft Guide is built for you, the fan, to provide scouting reports, statistics, and Pro Day numbers for every player looking to make a career at the next level.

The draft guide will hopefully guide you in answering the draft’s most pressing questions for BYU fans: Will Zach Wilson be a top-3 draft pick or will he fall lower than expected? Does Matt Bushman stand a chance to be drafted after last season’s injury? Who will be a sleeper pick?

Football season is around the corner, and it all starts here.

Enter the Universe 2021 NFL Draft Guide.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Top Sports Stories

Universe 2021 NFL Draft Guide

Football Universe Staff - 0
The Universe has put together a comprehensive BYU-focused draft guide to shed light on all of the prospects ahead of the April 29 draft.
Read more

Olympic overview: Runner Michael Bluth sets the all-time BYU record in the 400-meter

Olympic Sports Chasia Webb - 0
The BYU Olympic sports had another impressive week, with schools records set in track and field, and dramatic wins for women's soccer and baseball.
Read more

BYU women’s lacrosse finds new keeper of the frame

Lacrosse Austin Rustand - 0
When Emma Smith decided to play lacrosse for BYU, she never imagined that as a first-year player she would hold the fate of each game in her hands.
Read more

The Young Legacy: Two gymnasts’ journey from BYU to the Olympics

Gymnastics Natalie Orr - 0
Wayne Young and his son Guard took different paths to Olympic gymnastics, but both ended up coaching at BYU and leaving a legacy with the Cougars.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Print Friendly, PDF & Email